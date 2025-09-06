Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.24. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 228,573 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $7,686,909.99. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,270,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,294,784.42. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 29,460 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,934.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 332,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,372.72. The trade was a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,545,693 shares of company stock valued at $194,098,517 and have sold 136,021 shares valued at $4,091,809. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

