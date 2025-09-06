Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of REZI stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.24. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 228,573 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $7,686,909.99. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,270,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,294,784.42. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 29,460 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,934.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 332,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,372.72. The trade was a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,545,693 shares of company stock valued at $194,098,517 and have sold 136,021 shares valued at $4,091,809. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Resideo Technologies Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
