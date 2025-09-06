Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 9,053 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,955,957.60. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $2,746,743. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

