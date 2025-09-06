Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct $APOC

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the first quarter worth $239,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the first quarter worth $376,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Stock Performance

Shares of APOC opened at $25.84 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.