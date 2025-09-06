Raymond James Financial Initiates Coverage on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $90,776.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,883.14. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 366,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,890.64. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,551 shares of company stock worth $996,917. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 634,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,465,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,527,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,080 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

