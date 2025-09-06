RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.17.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,759,218.50. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,998 shares of company stock valued at $47,397,059. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $387.10 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $272.50 and a fifty-two week high of $416.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

