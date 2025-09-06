Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Meta Platforms stock on August 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 8/14/2025.

NASDAQ META opened at $752.45 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $738.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,341 shares of company stock worth $234,443,690. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

