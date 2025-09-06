Rep. Tim Moore Buys Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Centene stock on August 7th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Centene Trading Up 1.1%

CNC opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 869,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,997,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Centene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,186,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,547,000 after purchasing an additional 279,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,725,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 633,946 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

