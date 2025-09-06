Rep. Tim Moore Buys Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on August 1st.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Intel Trading Down 0.5%

INTC opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

