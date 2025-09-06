Rep. Tim Moore Buys Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on August 11th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,378,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $289,752,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

