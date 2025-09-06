Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on August 13th.

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Hyster-Yale Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $37.64 on Friday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $666.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is 116.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hyster-Yale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hyster-Yale by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.