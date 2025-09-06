Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Repsol Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.4554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 313.0%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

