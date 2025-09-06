Research Analysts Set Expectations for PINE Q2 Earnings

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of -309.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 3,500 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,504.80. This trade represents a 44.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,280.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

