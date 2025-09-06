Reviewing China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY – Get Free Report) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Communications Construction and MasTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Communications Construction 0 0 0 0 0.00 MasTec 0 1 16 3 3.10

MasTec has a consensus target price of $196.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given MasTec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than China Communications Construction.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Communications Construction N/A N/A N/A MasTec 2.04% 12.71% 4.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MasTec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Communications Construction and MasTec”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Communications Construction $106.87 billion N/A $3.32 billion N/A N/A MasTec $12.30 billion 1.14 $162.79 million $3.38 52.68

China Communications Construction has higher revenue and earnings than MasTec.

Summary

MasTec beats China Communications Construction on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Communications Construction

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc. It also provides dredging services primarily comprising infrastructure dredging, maintenance dredging, environmental dredging, and reclamation, as well as supports projects related to dredging and land reclamation. In addition, the company engages in the manufacture of road construction machinery; trading of motor vehicle spare parts and machinery; maintenance and repair of port machinery; trading of construction materials and equipment; fund and asset management activities; and provision of financial services. It has operations in Mainland China, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company build infrastructure for wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas, water, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; power delivery services, such as electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail; and water infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation, power generation, civil and industrial facilities, pipelines, and fiber optic and other cables, as well as install-to-the-home services. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and civil and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, including renewable and other energy providers, pipeline operators, civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

