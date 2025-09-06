Reviewing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solventum has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Solventum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.29 million 18.38 -$15.32 million ($0.16) -6.44 Solventum $8.25 billion 1.53 $478.00 million $2.16 33.66

Solventum has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solventum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Solventum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Solventum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -317.62% -136.96% -71.46% Solventum 4.52% 29.93% 6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IceCure Medical and Solventum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 1 2 1 3.00 Solventum 1 5 4 0 2.30

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus target price of $2.39, indicating a potential upside of 131.55%. Solventum has a consensus target price of $85.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Solventum.

Summary

Solventum beats IceCure Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

