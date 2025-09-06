Reviewing Mastercard (NYSE:MA) & Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Paymentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 44.93% 200.01% 29.26% Paymentus 5.37% 12.63% 10.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $28.17 billion 18.75 $12.87 billion $14.83 39.39 Paymentus $871.74 million 5.29 $44.17 million $0.43 85.60

This table compares Mastercard and Paymentus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Paymentus. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mastercard and Paymentus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 3 24 2 2.97 Paymentus 0 4 4 0 2.50

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $626.54, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. Paymentus has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Paymentus.

Summary

Mastercard beats Paymentus on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

