Reviewing Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sphere Entertainment and Beamr Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50 Beamr Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.36%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Beamr Imaging.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.03 billion 1.70 -$200.65 million ($5.32) -9.18 Beamr Imaging $3.06 million N/A -$3.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Beamr Imaging”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Beamr Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beamr Imaging has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Beamr Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -14.68% -19.27% -9.85% Beamr Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Beamr Imaging on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors. The company serves tier one over-the-top platforms, content distributors, video streaming platforms, and Hollywood studios. The company was formerly known as I.C.V.T Ltd. and changed its name to Beamr Imaging Ltd. in January 2015. Beamr Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

