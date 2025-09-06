Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Revvity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVTY. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.36 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

