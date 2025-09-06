Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $96.24 and last traded at $96.04. Approximately 771,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,933,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

Specifically, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,180 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $213,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,986.75. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,018,068.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,828. This represents a 98.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $1,393,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,412. The trade was a 98.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

