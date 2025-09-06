Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 750

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 935.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group Stock Up 2.2%
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.