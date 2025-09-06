Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 750

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 935.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 2.2%

LON:HFG opened at GBX 690 on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 659 and a twelve month high of GBX 969. The company has a market cap of £620.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 838.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 855.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

