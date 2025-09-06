Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VRNS opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,557,336.95. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,516.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 209,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 449.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

