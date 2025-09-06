Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $250.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.64 and its 200 day moving average is $267.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,221,275,000 after acquiring an additional 909,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,452,998,000 after acquiring an additional 776,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $2,826,049,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

