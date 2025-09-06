Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $256.45, but opened at $240.06. Salesforce shares last traded at $239.36, with a volume of 9,410,933 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,665,957.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $574,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,024,076.30. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

