Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 2.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $251.12 and last traded at $249.58. Approximately 4,395,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,431,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

