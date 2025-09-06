San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.61. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 520,767 shares.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Up 7.7%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$44.89 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of -1.85.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
