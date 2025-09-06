Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STZ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $148.38 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $261.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

