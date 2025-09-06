Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sanuwave Health from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanuwave Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanuwave Health Price Performance

Sanuwave Health stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Sanuwave Health has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Sanuwave Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanuwave Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNWV. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health in the 1st quarter worth about $20,658,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sanuwave Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

