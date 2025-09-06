Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to Strong-Buy Rating

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sanuwave Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNWV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanuwave Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sanuwave Health from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanuwave Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SNWV stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.39. Sanuwave Health has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Sanuwave Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

