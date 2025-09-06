SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to “Hold” at Arete Research

Arete Research downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.99.

Shares of SE stock opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. SEA has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,353 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $623,355,000 after acquiring an additional 354,158 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,388,516 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $442,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,219,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $420,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,585,179 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $337,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,301 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

