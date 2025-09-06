SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Arete to Neutral

Arete lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.90 target price (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.99.

NYSE:SE opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $192.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448,779 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,521,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,585,179 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $337,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,301 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SEA by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 2,160,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $281,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,796,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

