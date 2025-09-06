Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.91 and traded as high as C$24.82. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.59, with a volume of 89,985 shares.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.91.

Insider Activity at Seabridge Gold

In related news, Director John William Sabine bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$99,550.00. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

