Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 13,331,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,520,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,671,000 after acquiring an additional 291,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,479,000 after acquiring an additional 823,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.