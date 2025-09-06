Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 126,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 135,637 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ST opened at $32.02 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.