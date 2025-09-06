Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Septerna Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 12,053.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Septerna will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Septerna by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Septerna by 758.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the second quarter valued at about $5,713,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

