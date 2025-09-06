ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $100.31, but opened at $112.17. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceTitan shares last traded at $112.76, with a volume of 507,191 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTAN. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $51,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,503,571 shares in the company, valued at $867,364,242. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners V, L sold 52,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $5,728,499.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 648,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,340,173.94. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,546,850 shares of company stock worth $164,753,189. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a PE ratio of -21.11.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

