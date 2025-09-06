Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Get Genus alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genus from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,725.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genus

Genus Stock Performance

LON GNS opened at GBX 2,685 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43,306.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. Genus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,424 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,228.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,451.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,082.08.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 81.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genus will post 70.9644323 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.