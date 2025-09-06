Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genus from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,725.
Genus Stock Performance
Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 81.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genus will post 70.9644323 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genus
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
