Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Increases By 104.4%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 233,200 shares, anincreaseof104.4% from the July 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,166.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,166.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AGLNF. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded AGL Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

About AGL Energy

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

