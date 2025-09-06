Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Increases By 85.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,800 shares, agrowthof85.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCM opened at $25.00 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.