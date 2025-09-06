Short Interest in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rises By 72.1%

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,600 shares, agrowthof72.1% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently,2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 9.96. Agrify has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 185.90% and a negative net margin of 424.11%.

In related news, Director Timothy Mahoney sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $101,429.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,450. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Krishnan Varier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $120,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,150. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $221,604 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Agrify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,953,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

