Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Expands By 136.1%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 88,300 shares, agrowthof136.1% from the July 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALIZY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Allianz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HSBC cut Allianz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Dbs Bank raised Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Allianz Stock Up 0.1%
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
