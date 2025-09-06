Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Expands By 136.1%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 88,300 shares, agrowthof136.1% from the July 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALIZY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Allianz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HSBC cut Allianz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Dbs Bank raised Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

ALIZY stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

