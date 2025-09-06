Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Rises By 113.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,500 shares, anincreaseof113.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of AHCHY opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.48. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.
Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24 billion. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
