Short Interest in Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) Drops By 51.7%

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.27 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

