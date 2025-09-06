Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Rises By 73.2%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,028,000 shares, agrowthof73.2% from the July 31st total of 1,748,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 688.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 688.2 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
