Short Interest in COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Declines By 51.9%

COREwafer Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, adeclineof51.9% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
COREwafer Industries Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of COREwafer Industries stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. COREwafer Industries has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
COREwafer Industries Company Profile
