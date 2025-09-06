Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Decreases By 53.0%

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,100 shares, adecreaseof53.0% from the July 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZZ. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $697,000.

NASDAQ:AMZZ opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -552.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

