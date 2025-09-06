Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Increases By 188.0%

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,800 shares, anincreaseof188.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ IVA opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

