Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Increases By 188.0%

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,800 shares, anincreaseof188.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Inventiva
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.
Inventiva Stock Down 0.5%
NASDAQ IVA opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVA
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inventiva
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.