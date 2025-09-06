Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Grows By 195.4%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,900 shares, agrowthof195.4% from the July 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

