Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Grows By 195.4%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,900 shares, agrowthof195.4% from the July 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
