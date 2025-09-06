Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Grows By 196.4%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,280,000 shares, agrowthof196.4% from the July 31st total of 431,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently,3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 6,306,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,486,330.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,255,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,942.22. This trade represents a -600.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya purchased 6,306,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,486,330.49. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,255,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,942.22. The trade was a -600.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 147.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STTK. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 2.6%

STTK stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

