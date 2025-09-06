Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Increases By 192.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,300 shares, anincreaseof192.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

