Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Increases By 192.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,300 shares, anincreaseof192.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.89.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
