Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 100.2%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 333,700 shares, agrowthof100.2% from the July 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after acquiring an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.46 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.