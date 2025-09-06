Sidoti Csr Has Optimistic Outlook of STRL Q3 Earnings

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9%

STRL opened at $285.98 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $321.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

